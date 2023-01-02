Who won the Winter Classic in 2022 last season?

The 2023 Winter Classic is set for Monday, Jan. 2 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins at Fenway Park in Boston, MA. The Bruins are in the game for a fourth time while the Penguins are in their third, first since 2011. Both teams are familiar with the outdoor NHL setting. Here we’re going to go over the winner of the 2022 Winter Classic between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.

Winter Classic winners: Who won last season?

The Wild hosted the Blues in 2022 at Target Field in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Twins. It was the first time the Hockey State of Minnesota hosted a Winter Classic in the 16 years of the games existence.

The game was tight in the first period with goals by David Perron and Kirill Kaprizov to make it 1-1. The second period things got out of hand. St. Louis would go on to score five goals, four unanswered at one point. Jordan Kyrou had two of the goals and finished the game with four points. The Wild tried to make it a game in the third by scoring twice, but the Blues would go on to hold on 6-4.