Going over history of Penguins in the Winter Classic

The 2023 Winter Classic will pit two cross-division rivals against each other when the Pittsburgh Penguins head to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Bruins on Monday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. ET. The Penguins are familiar to the Winter Classic and outdoor NHL format. Let’s take a look at how they’ve fared in the game all-time.

Penguins Winter Classic history

2008: Penguins defeat Sabres 2-1 (SO)

2011: Penguins lose to Capitals 3-1

This is the third time the Penguins will be in the Winter Classic since its inception back in 2008. Pittsburgh was in that first game, defeating the Buffalo Sabres at Raymond James Stadium in New York. It storybook fashion, captain Sidney Crosby scored the game-winner in the shootout.

The next appearance by the Penguins was against their hated rivals the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin. Pittsburgh was at home at Heinz Field this time around but the result was different. The Penguins went up 1-0 on a Evgeni Malkin goal but would go scoreless the rest of the way. Eric Fehr scored twice for the Capitals, including the would-be game-winning goal. It wasn’t the most eventful Winter Classic and there may have been issues with sunlight in this one.