Going over history of Bruins in the Winter Classic

The 2023 Winter Classic will take place on Monday, Jan. 2 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins at Fenway Park in Boston, MA at 2 p.m. ET on TNT. The two teams are familiar with the outdoor format in the NHL and have played in the Winter Classic in the past. We’re going to go over the Bruins history in the Winter Classic.

Bruins Winter Classic history

2010: Bruins defeat Flyers 2-1 (OT)

2016: Bruins lose to Canadiens 5-1

2019: Bruins defeat Blackhawks 4-2

This is the third time the Bruins will host the Winter Classic and their fourth appearance overall. The last time the Bruins were in the classic was back in 2019 at Notre Dame’s football stadium against the Blackhawks. The game was tied 2-2 heading into the third period before Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand each scored to give the Bruins the win.

In 2016, the Bruins would lose their only Winter Classic, taking on the rival Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, home of the New England Patriots. The Habs went up 3-0 early in the game and coasted to a win with Paul Byron leading the way with two goals.

In 2010, the Bruins came from behind down 1-0 in the third period on a goal by Mark Recchi to force overtime. Marco Sturm would go on to win the game in OT for the Bruins.