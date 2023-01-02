History of winners in the Winter Classic

The Winter Classic is back for the 15th installment of the outdoor NHL game. In 2023, we’ll see the Pittsburgh Penguins go to Boston to take on the Bruins at Fenway Park on Monday, Jan. 2. Here we’ll go over every winner in the Winter Classic with a bit of background.

Winter Classic history

2008: Penguins defeat Sabres 2-1 (SO)

Sidney Crosby nets the game-winner in the shootout and the Penguins beat the Sabres in the inaugural Winter Classic.

2009: Red Wings defeat Blackhawks 6-4

In arguably the best classic, the Blackhawks went up 3-1 before the Red Wings scored five straight goals to go on and eventually win.

2010: Bruins defeat Flyers 2-1 (OT)

Mark Recchi tied it late 1-1 before Marco Sturm won it in overtime for the Bruins in the last Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

2011: Capitals defeat Penguins 3-1

In a matchup of Crosby vs. Ovechkin, the Capitals forward came out on top. Neither player would go on to score but Eric Fehr found the back of the net twice.

2012: Rangers defeat Flyers 3-2

New York was appearing in its first classic down in Philly at Citizens Bank Park. Brad Richards would go on to score the game-winner in a comeback victory after the Rangers fell behind 2-0.

2013: Postponed due to lockout

2014: Maple Leafs defeat Red Wings 3-2 (SO)

The Leafs and Wings played at The Big House in Michigan for this game that was scheduled for 2013 before the lockout. Tyler Bozak would score the game-winning goal in the shootout.

2015: Capitals defeat Blackhawks 3-2

In a back-and-forth matchup, Troy Brouwer scored on a power play with 13 seconds left past Corey Crawford to give the Capitals the win.

2016: Canadiens defeat Bruins 5-1

Montreal achieved the most lopsided win in a Winter Classic game in 2016, beating the rival Bruins at Gillette Stadium. Paul Byron scored twice for the Habs in the win.

2017: Blues defeat Blackhawks 4-1

The Blues handed the Blackhawks their third straight loss in a Winter Classic in 2017. St. Louis scored three goals in the third period to break a 1-1 tie, two of them coming from Vladimir Tarasenko.

2018: Rangers defeat Sabres 3-2 (OT)

The Rangers would blow a 2-0 lead before J.T. Miller scored a power-play goal in overtime to win it at Citi Field in Queens.

2019: Bruins defeat Blackhawks 4-2

The Blackhawks are not very good playing outside. Chicago loses its fourth Winter Classic, this time to the Bruins at Notre Dame’s football stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

2020: Stars defeat Predators 4-2

In the first Winter Classic technically in warm weather, the Stars beat the Preds in the Cotton Bowl in Texas. Dallas fell behind 2-0 before scoring four unanswered goals in the win.

2021: postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

2022: Blues defeat Wild 6-4

In the first classic in Minnesota, this game was originally scheduled for 2021 before being canceled. The Blues shot out to a 5-1 lead and held on for the win at Target Field.

2023: Penguins vs. Bruins