How to watch 2023 Winter Classic Penguins vs. Bruins via live stream

The 2023 Winter Classic is set between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2. This is the fourth time the Bruins will compete in the classic and third time as host. The Penguins haven’t been in the classic since 2011 against the Capitals. Here we’ll go over the streaming options for the Winter Classic.

2023 Winter Classic live stream

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

The Bruins have been far-and-away the best team in the regular season so far. Boston enters the Winter Classic in first place in the NHL and Atlantic division. Many believed that the Bruins would regress this season after head coach Bruce Cassidy was let go and an aging core was brought back. Instead, the Bruins are better than ever and G Linus Ulmark is a big reason why. He’s the frontrunner for the Vezina Trophy with a 20-1-1 record, a 1.90 GAA and .938 SV% entering the classic.

The Penguins have been struggling on a four-game losing streak and five losses in six games. Pittsburgh had been on a seven-game winning streak and have been wildly inconsistent this season. It looks like D Kris Letang will be held out again with a lower-body injury. The Pens will really need to step things up on special teams to get past the Bruins.