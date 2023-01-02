Weather forecast for 2023 Winter Classic between Penguins-Bruins

The 2023 Winter Classic will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins on Monday, Jan. 2. Since the game is outside at Fenway Park in New England, there could be some weather impact we’ll need to monitor. Below is a look at the weather forecast for Monday afternoon in Boston.

2023 Winter Classic weather forecast

It’s actually not going to be that cold for January in Boston. The temperature for Monday afternoon is looking like it’ll be in the 50-range with minimal winds. This could impact the ice if anything, though the NHL and grounds crew should have things under control. Maybe we see a delay. That’s happened in the past due to sunlight/weather. Chances are the game will be played without limitations.