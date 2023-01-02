 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Weather forecast for 2023 Winter Classic between Penguins-Bruins

We take a look at the weather report that could impact the 2023 Winter Classic in Boston.

By Benjamin Zweiman
The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic build out continues at Fenway Park on December 27, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2023 Winter Classic will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins on Monday, Jan. 2. Since the game is outside at Fenway Park in New England, there could be some weather impact we’ll need to monitor. Below is a look at the weather forecast for Monday afternoon in Boston.

2023 Winter Classic weather forecast

It’s actually not going to be that cold for January in Boston. The temperature for Monday afternoon is looking like it’ll be in the 50-range with minimal winds. This could impact the ice if anything, though the NHL and grounds crew should have things under control. Maybe we see a delay. That’s happened in the past due to sunlight/weather. Chances are the game will be played without limitations.

More From DraftKings Nation