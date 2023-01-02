Which goalies are starting in the 2023 Winter Classic?

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins will face off in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, at 2 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on TNT. Here we’ll look at the starting goaltenders on each team and how they match up for the game.

2023 Winter Classic: Penguins vs. Bruins

Pittsburgh: Tristan Jarry

Jarry will be in net for the Penguins and has been solid this season despite his stats. Jarry has a 2.78 GAA and .917 SV% with a 15-5-4 record and a shutout over 24 starts. Jarry ranks in the top 15 in saves and shots allowed this season. In his previous game against the Bruins, Jarry made 34 saves on 40 shots in a 6-5 OT loss.

Boston: Linus Ullmark

Ullmark has been the best goaltender in the NHL this season. He’s 20-1-1 with a 1.90 GAA, .938 SV% and two shutouts in 24 appearances. Ullmark had even better numbers in the month of December, going 7-0-1 with a 1.72 GAA and .943 SV%. He hasn’t suffered a loss in regulation since Nov. 5 against the Maple Leafs. Ullmark was yanked from the 6-5 OT win over the Penguins after allowing five goals on 34 shots.