Who is announcing the 2023 Winter Classic?

The 2023 Winter Classic is set for 2 p.m. ET on TNT between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins at Fenway Park. This is the fourth time the Bruins are in the Winter Classic and third time they’ve played host, the second at Fenway Park. The Penguins were in the first classic back in 2008 against the Sabres. Pittsburgh has been in two classic games prior to 2023. Here we’ll go over the broadcast team and who is announcing the game.

2023 Winter Classic announcers

The game is being broadcast on TNT so the pre-game and intermission shows will be the normal crew from the regular season. That consists of Wayne Gretzky, Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter and Rick Tocchet. As for who is calling the game, we’ve got Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk. Eddie O’s son, Nick, will also be apart of the broadcast, doing radio for the game along with Pat Foley.

The Bruins are favored at home on DraftKings Sportsbook at -190 on the moneyline. This has fluctuated a bit over the course of the past day. The over/under is set at 6.0 goals.