When? How long is the 2023 NHL All-Star break?

The 2022-23 NHL season is approaching the All-Star Break and we’re more than halfway through the campaign. The NHL All-Star Game is set to begin on Friday, Feb. 3 with the Skills Competition at 7 p.m. ET. The NHL All-Star Game will take place at 3 p.m. ET with the four divisions facing off in a tournament to decide the winner. We’ll go over how long the All-Star break is expected to last.

NHL All-Star break

The All-Star break isn’t that long. NHL teams will resume play on Monday, Feb. 6 for the most part. If you haven’t noticed, a lot of teams have been on a bye week heading into the All-Star break. This seems to be a schedule design to get teams additional rest and some time for vacation before finishing up the season.

At the break, the Boston Bruins will sit atop the NHL standings in a good spot to win the Presidents’ Trophy. The Eastern Conference is shaping up to be a slugfest the rest of the season. The Western Conference is a bit behind but should be a tight battle to the end of the season.