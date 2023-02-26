Report: Timo Meier traded Devils ahead of trade deadline

5:17 p.m. update — The deal does not include Dawson Mercer, per E.J. Hradek. According to Chris Johnston of TSN, the Sharks are retaining 50% of the $10 million owed to Meier this season. That’s in salary. Meier’s cap hit is $6M. There are also reports that another Sharks player is going back in the deal to New Jersey.

San Jose Sharks LW Timo Meier has been traded to the New Jersey Devils prior to the 2023 NHL trade deadline, per Pierre LeBrun. The move comes nearly a week ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline and does not include a contract extension for Meier, per LeBrun.

Meier is a productive top-six forward and a potentially dangerous piece on the power play if his 13 power-play goals this season prove. He has 31 goals and 21 assists on the season.

Meier was selected by the Sharks with the No. 9 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He’s in the final year of his contract worth $6 million in average annual value, $10 million in total salary. Meier is set to become a restricted free agent after this season and is eligible for a contract extension. He will have a $10 million qualifying offer to remain an RFA next season.

The 26-year-old forward from Herisau, Switzerland is a volume scorer that has eclipsed the 30-goal mark in three of the past five seasons. He had 154 goals and 162 assists in six-plus seasons with the Sharks.