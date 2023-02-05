Islanders, Bo Horvat agree to terms on eight-year contract

The New York Islanders and center Bo Horvat agree to terms on an eight-year contract. Horvat, 27, was acquired by the Islanders in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks prior to the NHL All-Star break. Horvat was set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He is in the final year of his deal worth $4.125 million annually this season.

Horvat’s deal is worth $8.5 million annually, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Horvat just spent this past weekend competing at the NHL All-Star Game for the Pacific Division after making the team with the Canucks. During the skills competition on Friday night, Horvat wore an Islanders jersey to represent his new team. He was able to play with teammate Elias Pettersson one last time during the All-Star Game.

Horvat has 54 points (31 goals, 23 assists) in 49 games this season for the Canucks. He has yet to make his Islanders debut but is expected to do so on Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Horvat will face his former team this week on Thursday in New York. He was skating on a line with Josh Bailey and Mat Barzal at practice on Sunday prior to Monday’s game at center. So Barzal appears to be moving to right wing.

This was exactly the intent when the Islanders dealt Anthony Beauvillier, a protected first-round pick and Aatu Raty to Vancouver for Horvat. Getting him an extension before his first game was the best scenario. Is the deal going to look good? That’s still to be seen. The Islanders aren’t contenders right now. They have Horvat and Barzal signed long-term, which is good for center depth. New York still needs to add talent on the wings and on the blue line in order to get into contention.