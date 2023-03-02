Report: Bruins and RW David Pastrnak agree to 8-year, $90 million extension

The Boston Bruins have signed right wing David Pastrnak to an 8-year, $90 million, per Pierre LeBrun. He is playing in the final year of a 6-year, $40 million deal with the team and will now be under contract until he is 34 years old.

Pasta has played in 60 games this season. He has scored 42 goals which is already two more than his mark last season and a career-high. Pastrnak also has 38 assists giving him 80 points on the season. Boston currently sits at 47-8-5 and in first place in the Atlantic Division.

Pastrnak has been named an All-Star three times in his career, including in 2023. He doesn’t always start on the first line but provides an important sense of stability to Boston’s second line alongside Pavel Zacha and David Krejci. Pasta will be the foundation the Bruins build around for the future as veteran Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron wind down their esteemed careers with the franchise.