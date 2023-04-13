Jonathan Toews will play final game as member of Blackhawks Thursday

Chicago Blackhawks longtime captain and future Hall of Famer Jonathan Toews will play his final game with the franchise Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers, per the team. Toews hasn’t officially hung up his jersey yet but the Blackhawks confirmed they will not be re-signing him in the offseason. After trading Patrick Kane ahead of the trade deadline this year and now accepting Toews won’t be coming back, it truly is the end of an era for Chicago.

Tonight will be Jonathan Toews’ last game as a Blackhawk❤️ pic.twitter.com/di4fTbr3g6 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 13, 2023

The third overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, Toews has been one of the main fixtures for the Blackhawks through the team’s most successful era in modern history. He was part of the team’s three Stanley Cup wins in 2010, 2013 and 2015 and won a gold medal in 2010 as a part of Team Canada. He enters his final game as a Blackhawk with 371 goals for the franchise, as part of 882 career points with the team.

We’ll see if there’s a market for Toews in the offseason, as he’s battled injuries and a significant decline in production over the last few years. He could round out a contending roster on a cheaper contract if he wants to keep playing, and his experience will attract plenty of suitors once the season wraps up.