Filed under: NHL Kyle Dubas will not return as Maple Leafs general manager Toronto is moving on from the GM after losing in the second round of the playoffs this season. By Benjamin Zweiman@BenZweimanDKN May 19, 2023, 9:01am PDT Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images The Toronto Maple Leafs are not bringing back general manager Kyle Dubas for next season. More to come.