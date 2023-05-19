 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kyle Dubas will not return as Maple Leafs general manager

Toronto is moving on from the GM after losing in the second round of the playoffs this season.

By Benjamin Zweiman
General manager Kyle Dubas of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on from the draft floor prior to Round Two of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 08, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs are not bringing back general manager Kyle Dubas for next season.

More to come.

