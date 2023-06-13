Who is Conn Smythe favorite heading into Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Saturday to take a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final. The series returns to Las Vegas on Tuesday and the Golden Knights have the first Cup-clinching scenario in franchise history.

If the Golden Knights are able to finish the job on Tuesday, winger Jonathan Marchessault is likely to take home the Conn Smythe Trophy as NHL playoff MVP. He heads into Game 4 installed at -500 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill is second at +1000, Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is +1500, and Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuck is +1800. Marchessault and Tkachuck are currently tied for the lead in playoff points with 24. Marchessault has 13 goals and 11 assists while Tkachuck has 11 goals and 13 assists.

The Conn Smythe Trophy goes “to the most valuable player for his team in the playoffs.” It covers the entirety of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and not just the final series of the tournament. That opens the door for someone not playing for the Cup champ to win it.

Nobody has won it without reaching the Stanley Cup Final, but five players have won the trophy as a member of the losing team in the Cup Final. That group includes Roger Crozier (1966, Detroit Red Wings), Glenn Hall (1968, St. Louis Blues), Reggie Leach (1976, Philadelphia Flyers), Ron Hextall (1987, Flyers), and Jean-Sebastien Giguere (2003, Anaheim Ducks).