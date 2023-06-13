Rangers hire Peter Laviolette as next head coach

The New York Rangers announced Tuesday that they have hired Peter Laviolette as their new head coach. Laviolette was the coach of the Washington Capitals before being let go after missing the playoffs this season. The Rangers fired Gerard Gallant as head coach after losing to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We are thrilled that Peter will be the next Head Coach of the New York Rangers,” General manager Chris Drury told the Rangers’ website on Tuesday. “With Peter’s extensive experience as a head coach in the National Hockey League, as well as the success his teams have had at several levels throughout his career, we are excited about what the future holds with him leading our team.” “I would like to welcome Peter to the New York Rangers,” Executive Chairman, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp James Dolan said. “Peter’s impressive resumé, which includes winning a Stanley Cup and advancing to the Final with three different teams, has made him one of the most respected coaches in the league. As we move forward in our goal to consistently contend for the Stanley Cup, I am confident that Peter is the right head coach to lead our team.”

Laviolette is one of the most experienced coaches in the NHL. He has coached the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, Capitals and now the Rangers, making five teams in the Metropolitan Division. Laviolette has 752 career coaching wins and has reached the Stanley Cup Final three times in his career — winning with Carolina in 2006, losing in 2010 with the Flyers, and losing in 2017 with the Preds. At one point as a player, Laviolette did play for the Rangers, though it was a short stint.

As for the Rangers, the team went all-in this season by trading for Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko to chase a Cup. New York had come one game from the Stanley Cup Final last season, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final. The Rangers brought in a veteran coach for a veteran roster, though youth needs to be developed. That may be a job for whomever replaces Laviolette. Right now, the Rangers have a playoff-ready roster but need to perform in the postseason.