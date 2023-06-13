Who was the first Golden Knights player to touch the Stanley Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights crushed the Florida Panthers on Tuesday evening to clinch the Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights won Game 5 by a score of 9-3 to win the series 4-1 and secure their first championship in six years as a franchise. It was a dominant team effort to close things out, with Mark Stone leading the way with two goals, Jack Eichel contributing two assists, and Adin Hill handling his business between the pipes.

The close of the series means it is time to hand out the hardware. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will present the Stanley Cup to the Golden Knights. We’ll hear from head coach Bruce Cassidy, executives Kelly McCrimmon and George McPhee, and of course owner Bill Foley.

But what we’re all waiting for is the celebration of the players handling Lord Stanley’s Cup. It’s a good bet team captain Mark Stone or leading scorer Jonathan Marchessault will be the first player to handle the cup. With the game and series officially a wrap, we’ll find out shortly. We’ll update this article with that information and drop in some video of the moment.