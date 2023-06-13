Mark Stone scores empty-netter on third attempt for hat trick in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights have all but locked up the 2022-23 Stanley Cup title as they are leading the Florida Panthers 8-3 in Game 5.

It’s been a team effort, but winger Mark Stone had the biggest night on the team. He poured in three goals in the game, securing the hat trick late in the third period with a goal from 3⁄ 4 of the way down the ice. This actually was his third attempt on the empty net after the Panthers pulled their goalie with just under seven minutes remaining and trailing 7-3.

It was a busy night for Stone and it might be enough to secure him the Conn Smythe Trophy. Jack Eichel leads the team in points after three assists in Game 5 and Jonathan Marchessault has a point streak that has impressed and been critical to the team’s success. But if Stone takes home the Conn Smythe, the hat trick in the Cup-clinching game will be what put him over the top.

STONE WITH THE GAME OPENING GOAL



1-0 VEGAS pic.twitter.com/W1eai6Omeb — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 14, 2023