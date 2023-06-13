 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mark Stone scores empty-netter on third attempt for hat trick in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

The Golden Knights captain put together a heck of a game in a soon-to-be clinching effort

By David Fucillo
Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights is congratulated by teammates after scoring an empty net goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights have all but locked up the 2022-23 Stanley Cup title as they are leading the Florida Panthers 8-3 in Game 5.

It’s been a team effort, but winger Mark Stone had the biggest night on the team. He poured in three goals in the game, securing the hat trick late in the third period with a goal from 34 of the way down the ice. This actually was his third attempt on the empty net after the Panthers pulled their goalie with just under seven minutes remaining and trailing 7-3.

It was a busy night for Stone and it might be enough to secure him the Conn Smythe Trophy. Jack Eichel leads the team in points after three assists in Game 5 and Jonathan Marchessault has a point streak that has impressed and been critical to the team’s success. But if Stone takes home the Conn Smythe, the hat trick in the Cup-clinching game will be what put him over the top.

