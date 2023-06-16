Report: Canucks to buy out contract of defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson

The Vancouver Canucks are expected to reach a buyout agreement on the contract of defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported Friday afternoon. Ekman-Larsson has four years remaining on his contract at an average annual value of $7.26 million. Based on the salary owed to OEL, the Canucks will be on the hook for around $2.4 million per season running through 2030-31.

Below is a good breakdown of the buyout via CapFriendly.com.

The Canucks are sort of in no man’s land right now in the NHL. While you could say they’re in the middle of rebuild, that isn’t exactly the case given some of the talent on the roster. Elias Pettersson, who is a restricted free agent next offseason, needs an extension or to be traded. Quinn Hughes is 23 years old and had a case to be a Norris Trophy finalist this season after posting 76 points in 78 games in 2022-23. J.T. Miller is on a long-term deal which has a no movement clause. That goes to 15 teams in 2027, so until then Miller can block a deal out of Vancouver.

For next season, the blue line looks like Hughes, Tyler Myers and Filip Hronek. Myers and Hronek have one year left on their deals before needing new contracts. Ethan Bear needs a new contract but he’s also going to miss the start of the season due to surgery that requires six months of recovery. That would mean Bear could return some time around Christmas or New Year’s.

The Canucks will select 11th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place in Nashville on Wednesday, June 28. That pick could be used on a defenseman. The Canucks also have prospect Jack Rathbone, who was a fourth-round pick in 2017 and should be ready to contribute at the NHL level. Vancouver will likely be active in the free agent market when it comes to filling out the defense.