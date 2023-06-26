 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Start time, live stream for 2023 NHL Awards

We go over all the details you need to know for the 2023 NHL Awards show in Nashville.

By Benjamin Zweiman
A detailed view of the awards prior to the 2022 NHL Awards at Armature Works on June 21, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The 2023 NHL Awards show is set for Monday, June 26, in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. The site of the awards is the same location as the 2023 NHL Draft, which is going to take place on Wednesday, June 28. Country music star Dierks Bentley is set to host the event with appearances by celebrities throughout the NHL, music industry and pop culture.

The top awards being handed out on Monday include the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year, Vezina Trophy for top goaltender and Hart Trophy for NHL MVP. Below we’ll go over everything you need to know to watch the awards.

2023 NHL Awards

Live stream: Watch TNT App
TV channel: TNT, TVA Sports, Sportsnet
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Below are the list of awards and nominees for the show:

Bill Masteron Memorial Trophy

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Stalock, Chicago Blackhawks

King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames
Anders Lee, New York Islanders
Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers

GM of the Year

Jim Nill, Dallas Stars
Don Sweeney, Boston Bruins
Bill Zito, Florida Panthers

Lady Byng Trophy

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

Selke Trophy

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils
Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Adams Award

Dave Hakstol, Seattle Kraken
Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins
Lindy Ruff, New Jersey Devils

Calder Trophy

Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken
Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres
Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

Ted Lindsay Trophy

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Vezina Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Norris Trophy

Adam Fox, New York Rangers
Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Hart Trophy

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

