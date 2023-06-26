Start time, live stream for 2023 NHL Awards

The 2023 NHL Awards show is set for Monday, June 26, in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. The site of the awards is the same location as the 2023 NHL Draft, which is going to take place on Wednesday, June 28. Country music star Dierks Bentley is set to host the event with appearances by celebrities throughout the NHL, music industry and pop culture.

The top awards being handed out on Monday include the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year, Vezina Trophy for top goaltender and Hart Trophy for NHL MVP. Below we’ll go over everything you need to know to watch the awards.

2023 NHL Awards

Live stream: Watch TNT App

TV channel: TNT, TVA Sports, Sportsnet

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Below are the list of awards and nominees for the show:

Bill Masteron Memorial Trophy

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Stalock, Chicago Blackhawks

King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames

Anders Lee, New York Islanders

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers

GM of the Year

Jim Nill, Dallas Stars

Don Sweeney, Boston Bruins

Bill Zito, Florida Panthers

Lady Byng Trophy

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

Selke Trophy

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Adams Award

Dave Hakstol, Seattle Kraken

Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins

Lindy Ruff, New Jersey Devils

Calder Trophy

Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

Ted Lindsay Trophy

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Vezina Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Norris Trophy

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Hart Trophy

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers