Start time, live stream for 2023 NHL Awards

The 2023 NHL Awards show is set for Monday, June 26, in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. The site of the awards is the same location as the 2023 NHL Draft, which is going to take place on Wednesday, June 28. Country music star Dierks Bentley is set to host the event with appearances by celebrities throughout the NHL, music industry and pop culture.
The top awards being handed out on Monday include the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year, Vezina Trophy for top goaltender and Hart Trophy for NHL MVP. Below we’ll go over everything you need to know to watch the awards.
2023 NHL Awards
Live stream: Watch TNT App
TV channel: TNT, TVA Sports, Sportsnet
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
Below are the list of awards and nominees for the show:
Bill Masteron Memorial Trophy
Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Stalock, Chicago Blackhawks
King Clancy Memorial Trophy
Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames
Anders Lee, New York Islanders
Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers
GM of the Year
Jim Nill, Dallas Stars
Don Sweeney, Boston Bruins
Bill Zito, Florida Panthers
Lady Byng Trophy
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
Selke Trophy
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils
Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Jack Adams Award
Dave Hakstol, Seattle Kraken
Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins
Lindy Ruff, New Jersey Devils
Calder Trophy
Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken
Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres
Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers
Ted Lindsay Trophy
Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
Vezina Trophy
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins
Norris Trophy
Adam Fox, New York Rangers
Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Hart Trophy
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers