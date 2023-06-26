Full list of nominees for the 2023 NHL Awards

The 2023 NHL Awards show will take place Monday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Country music star Dierks Bentley is set to host the event, where we’ll see the top NHL stars awarded for their accomplishments in the 2022-23 season. Below we’ll go over the nominees for each category.
2023 NHL Awards nominees
Bill Masteron Memorial Trophy
Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Stalock, Chicago Blackhawks
The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded to the NHL player voted to best exemplify the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
King Clancy Memorial Trophy
Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames
Anders Lee, New York Islanders
Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers
The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. The winner is chosen by select members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.
General Manager of the Year
Jim Nill, Dallas Stars
Don Sweeney, Boston Bruins
Bill Zito, Florida Panthers
This award is voted on by the NHL’s GMs, select executives and print and broadcast media members around the League.
Lady Byng Trophy
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lady Byng Trophy is awarded annually to the player voted best to combine sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Selke Trophy
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils
Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
The Selke Trophy is given to the best defensive forward.
Jack Adams Award
Dave Hakstol, Seattle Kraken
Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins
Lindy Ruff, New Jersey Devils
The Jack Adams Award is given to the top coach in the NHL during the 2022-23 season.
Calder Trophy
Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken
Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres
Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers
The Calder Trophy is given to the League’s Rookie of the Year.
Ted Lindsay Trophy
Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
The Ted Lindsay is given to the top player as voted on by the NHL players.
Vezina Trophy
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins
The Vezina Trophy is given to the top goaltender in the NHL.
Norris Trophy
Adam Fox, New York Rangers
Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
The Norris Trophy is given to the NHL’s top defenseman.
Hart Trophy
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
The Hart Trophy is awarded to the NHL’s Most Valuable Player.