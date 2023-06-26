Full list of nominees for the 2023 NHL Awards

The 2023 NHL Awards show will take place Monday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Country music star Dierks Bentley is set to host the event, where we’ll see the top NHL stars awarded for their accomplishments in the 2022-23 season. Below we’ll go over the nominees for each category.

2023 NHL Awards nominees

Bill Masteron Memorial Trophy

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Stalock, Chicago Blackhawks

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded to the NHL player voted to best exemplify the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames

Anders Lee, New York Islanders

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. The winner is chosen by select members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.

General Manager of the Year

Jim Nill, Dallas Stars

Don Sweeney, Boston Bruins

Bill Zito, Florida Panthers

This award is voted on by the NHL’s GMs, select executives and print and broadcast media members around the League.

Lady Byng Trophy

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lady Byng Trophy is awarded annually to the player voted best to combine sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Selke Trophy

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Selke Trophy is given to the best defensive forward.

Jack Adams Award

Dave Hakstol, Seattle Kraken

Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins

Lindy Ruff, New Jersey Devils

The Jack Adams Award is given to the top coach in the NHL during the 2022-23 season.

Calder Trophy

Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

The Calder Trophy is given to the League’s Rookie of the Year.

Ted Lindsay Trophy

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

The Ted Lindsay is given to the top player as voted on by the NHL players.

Vezina Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

The Vezina Trophy is given to the top goaltender in the NHL.

Norris Trophy

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

The Norris Trophy is given to the NHL’s top defenseman.

Hart Trophy

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

The Hart Trophy is awarded to the NHL’s Most Valuable Player.