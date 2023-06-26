Nominees, winner for Calder Trophy at 2023 NHL Awards show

The NHL will name the next Rookie of the Year when the Calder Trophy is handed out at the 2023 Awards show in Nashville on Monday night. We’ve got a nice mix of positions for the three finalists this season. Here we’ll go over the nominees and update you on who takes home the award.

2023 NHL Awards: Calder Trophy

Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

Beniers enters as the favorite to win Rookie of the Year. While he is favored, this category and voting should be pretty tight. Beniers had 57 points in 80 games this season for the Kraken, playing in a top-6 center role for a playoff team.

Power put together a great season for the Buffalo Sabres after being the No. 1 overall pick a few years back. He scored 35 points in 79 games and was plus-10 on the season. Power definitely has a case for the Calder, though Buffalo didn’t make the playoffs and were generally bad on defense.

Skinner racked up 29 wins in 50 games for the Oilers. He had appeared in 13 games last season but maintained rookie eligibility. Edmonton finished the season strong and made the playoffs as the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.