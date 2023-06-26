Tracking winners from 2023 NHL Awards show

The 2023 NHL Awards will take place on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Among the awards being doled out are the Hart Trophy for NHL MVP, the Vezina Trophy for most outstanding goaltender and Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year. Country music star Dierks Bentley is hosting the event while there will be a number of appearances by celebrities and NHL media. Below we’ll be updating and tracking all the winners from the NHL Awards show.

2023 NHL Awards show live tracker

The biggest award being presented tonight is perhaps the one that will be least anticipated/surprising. The Hart Trophy for NHL MVP will almost certainly go to Edmonton Oilers C Connor McDavid. Below are the list of awards and nominees for the show.

Bill Masteron Memorial Trophy

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Stalock, Chicago Blackhawks

King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames

Anders Lee, New York Islanders

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers

GM of the Year

Jim Nill, Dallas Stars

Don Sweeney, Boston Bruins

Bill Zito, Florida Panthers

Lady Byng Trophy

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings (winner)

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Kings center beats out Hughes and Point to win the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and skill.

How Anze Kopitar won the Lady Byng pic.twitter.com/UU5wfaHWyu — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 27, 2023

Selke Trophy

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Adams Award

Dave Hakstol, Seattle Kraken

Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins

Lindy Ruff, New Jersey Devils

Calder Trophy

Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

Ted Lindsay Trophy

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (winner)

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

McDavid takes home the Ted Lindsay Trophy for the most outstanding player as voted on by the players. This won’t be the only trophy McDavid takes home tonight.

Vezina Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Norris Trophy

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Hart Trophy

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers