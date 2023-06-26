Tracking winners from 2023 NHL Awards show

The 2023 NHL Awards will take place on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Among the awards being doled out are the Hart Trophy for NHL MVP, the Vezina Trophy for most outstanding goaltender and Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year. Country music star Dierks Bentley is hosting the event while there will be a number of appearances by celebrities and NHL media. Below we’ll be updating and tracking all the winners from the NHL Awards show.
2023 NHL Awards show live tracker
The biggest award being presented tonight is perhaps the one that will be least anticipated/surprising. The Hart Trophy for NHL MVP will almost certainly go to Edmonton Oilers C Connor McDavid. Below are the list of awards and nominees for the show.
Bill Masteron Memorial Trophy
Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Stalock, Chicago Blackhawks
King Clancy Memorial Trophy
Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames
Anders Lee, New York Islanders
Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers
GM of the Year
Jim Nill, Dallas Stars
Don Sweeney, Boston Bruins
Bill Zito, Florida Panthers
Lady Byng Trophy
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings (winner)
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
The Kings center beats out Hughes and Point to win the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and skill.
How Anze Kopitar won the Lady Byng pic.twitter.com/UU5wfaHWyu— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 27, 2023
Selke Trophy
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils
Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Jack Adams Award
Dave Hakstol, Seattle Kraken
Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins
Lindy Ruff, New Jersey Devils
Calder Trophy
Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken
Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres
Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers
Ted Lindsay Trophy
Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (winner)
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
McDavid takes home the Ted Lindsay Trophy for the most outstanding player as voted on by the players. This won’t be the only trophy McDavid takes home tonight.
Vezina Trophy
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins
Norris Trophy
Adam Fox, New York Rangers
Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Hart Trophy
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers