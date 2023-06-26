 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tracking winners from 2023 NHL Awards show

We’re updating you on all the winners from the NHL Awards show in Nashville on Monday night.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers speaks with the media at the 2023 NHL Awards player availability at the Bridgestone Arena on June 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The 2023 NHL Awards will take place on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Among the awards being doled out are the Hart Trophy for NHL MVP, the Vezina Trophy for most outstanding goaltender and Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year. Country music star Dierks Bentley is hosting the event while there will be a number of appearances by celebrities and NHL media. Below we’ll be updating and tracking all the winners from the NHL Awards show.

2023 NHL Awards show live tracker

The biggest award being presented tonight is perhaps the one that will be least anticipated/surprising. The Hart Trophy for NHL MVP will almost certainly go to Edmonton Oilers C Connor McDavid. Below are the list of awards and nominees for the show.

Bill Masteron Memorial Trophy

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Stalock, Chicago Blackhawks

King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames
Anders Lee, New York Islanders
Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers

GM of the Year

Jim Nill, Dallas Stars
Don Sweeney, Boston Bruins
Bill Zito, Florida Panthers

Lady Byng Trophy

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings (winner)
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Kings center beats out Hughes and Point to win the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and skill.

Selke Trophy

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils
Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Adams Award

Dave Hakstol, Seattle Kraken
Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins
Lindy Ruff, New Jersey Devils

Calder Trophy

Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken
Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres
Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

Ted Lindsay Trophy

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (winner)
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

McDavid takes home the Ted Lindsay Trophy for the most outstanding player as voted on by the players. This won’t be the only trophy McDavid takes home tonight.

Vezina Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Norris Trophy

Adam Fox, New York Rangers
Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Hart Trophy

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

More From DraftKings Nation