How many points does Connor McDavid have this season?

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid leads the NHL in points and appeasrs to be a shoo-in for his third Hart Trophy as the league’s Most Valuable Player. We will see where he standings as the season approaches the halfway point.

Connor McDavid points

Total: 32 goals, 40 asisitst, 72 points in 38 games.

McDavid is currently close to the pace that would alllow him to become the sixth player to reach the 150-point mark in a system, joining Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemeiux, Steve Yzerman, Phil Esposito and Bernie Nicholls. Lemeiux was the last NHL player to hit 150 points when he scored 161 points for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1995-96 seasons. Currently, McDavid is averaging. slightly less than 1.9 points per game. McDavid is one pace for 155 points, which would put him at a tie for the 14th-most points in a season with Yzerman (1988-89).

McDavid didn’t score any points in a 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Dec. 31, ending a 17-game point streak. He is currently is currently a runaway -260 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Hart Memorial Trophy for the Most Valuable Player in the NHL. McDavid is a decisive betting favorite ahead of Nikita Kucherov (+1400), Jason Robertson (+1400), Auston Matthews (+1800), Sidney Crosby (+1800) and David Pastrnak (+1800). He is also a -105 betting favorite to win the Rocket Richard Trophy for the league’s leading goal scorer.