Report: USA Basketball set to name Steve Kerr as head coach

USA basketball is set to name Steve Kerr as the team’s head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowksi. Kerr has served on the USA basketball staff under Gregg Popovich as an assistant, winning the gold medal with the 2020 Olympic team. Monty Williams, Eric Spoelstra and Mark Few are expected to serve as assistants under Kerr.

Popovich, the longtime San Antonio Spurs coach, took over the USA basketball gig for the 2020 Olympics from Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, who had served for the previous three Olympics. With Krzyzewski retiring from Duke, it made sense for USA basketball to move in a different direction.

Kerr has been successful as a coach with the Golden State Warriors, winning three championships and appearing in five straight Finals. Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have represented the United States at the games.

The Americans have won four straight gold medals in the sport at the Games since being upset by Argentina in the 2004 edition.