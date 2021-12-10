 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: USA Basketball set to name Steve Kerr as head coach

The Warriors lead man will take over for Gregg Popovich.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

USA basketball is set to name Steve Kerr as the team’s head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowksi. Kerr has served on the USA basketball staff under Gregg Popovich as an assistant, winning the gold medal with the 2020 Olympic team. Monty Williams, Eric Spoelstra and Mark Few are expected to serve as assistants under Kerr.

Popovich, the longtime San Antonio Spurs coach, took over the USA basketball gig for the 2020 Olympics from Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, who had served for the previous three Olympics. With Krzyzewski retiring from Duke, it made sense for USA basketball to move in a different direction.

Kerr has been successful as a coach with the Golden State Warriors, winning three championships and appearing in five straight Finals. Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have represented the United States at the games.

The Americans have won four straight gold medals in the sport at the Games since being upset by Argentina in the 2004 edition.

