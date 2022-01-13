Team USA Hockey announces roster for 2022 Winter Olympics

Team USA Hockey announced its roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, starting February 4. The NHL is not allowing its players to attend the Olympics in China, so you won’t see many familiar names on this list. There are a few players you may recognize, plus a bunch of NHL prospects who made the team.

If you’re looking at the picture above, it’s forward Kenny Agostino, who has played for six NHL franchises before going over to Russia to play in the KHL. He has 20 goals and 20 assists in the NHL this season. Nick Shore, David Warsofsky and Steven Kampfer have all played in the NHL. In total there are just six players who have played the NHL and 13 prospects.

Jake Sanderson is the most notable prospect, being selected by the Ottawa Senators with the fifth overall pick back in the 2020 NHL Draft. Matthew Beniers is another big name. He was the Seattle Kraken’s first ever draft pick at No. 2 overall in 2021. Beniers has 26 points in 22 games for the Michigan Wolverines this season.