Owen Power, Eric Staal among notable Team Canada players on leaked Olympic roster

Team Canada announced its roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, which begin on Feb. 4. Since the NHL’s refusal to send players to China for the games, this list is going to lack some star power. Still, there are a handful of notable former NHLers as well as some potential future All-Stars for Canada. Let’s take a look at the full list of players. Below is a mistimed tweet from the IIHF which appears to reveal the roster.

Mistimed IIHF Tweet leads to Canada's men's Olympic roster being revealed a day early pic.twitter.com/W5q0EocAp1 — Sean Leahy (@Sean_Leahy) January 24, 2022

There are two prospects who stand out — Owen Power and Mason McTavish, both of whom represented Canada at the World Junior Championship. Power was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres while McTavish was the No. 3 choice by the Anaheim Ducks.

The big name you’ll see on the leak is Eric Staal, who will likely be named captain of the team. Staal accumulated over 1,000 points in 17 NHL seasons, playing mostly for the Carolina Hurricanes and most recently last season for the Montreal Canadiens, who advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

Here’s a list of the leaked players who also played in the NHL:

Daniel Carr, F

Daniel Winnik, F

Adam Cracknell, F

Ben Street, F

Corbin Knight, F

Landon Ferraro, F

David Desharnais, F

Jordan Weal, F

Josh Ho-Sang, F

Adam Tambellini, F

Jason Demers, D

Tyler Wotherspoon, D

Mark Barberio, D