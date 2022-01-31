When do the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics start? When is the opening ceremony?

Despite a global pandemic and a lack of fans in the stands from across the world, the 2022 Winter Olympic Games from Tokyo will take place from February 4th until February 20th.

While there is a global pandemic still happening, and the United States is one of several countries engaging in a diplomatic boycott of the Games, the best athletes on snow and ice from across the world, and curlers, will all head to the Chinese capital city of over 21 million people.

The Opening Ceremonies are set for February 4th in the Bird’s Nest, the same stadium that hosted 2008 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremonies as well as the track and field competition. This is the first time the same city has hosted both the Summer and Winter Games.

Two sports will actually commence on the days before the Opening Ceremonies in mixed doubles curling and women’s ice hockey. A total of 109 gold medals in 15 different disciplines will be awarded across 16 days, a seven-event increase from the last Winter Games in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Men’s and women’s snowboard big air freestyle, women’s monobob (a one-person bobsled), and mixed team in freestyle aerial skiing, ski jumping, snowboard cross, and short track speed skating are all on the program for the first time.