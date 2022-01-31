Full list of sports for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics will see athletes from across the globe in 109 total competitions for gold, silver, and bronze medals. While some of these medals are determined via weeks-long team competitions (ice hockey, curling), others are just a preliminary and a final to determine who ends up as an Olympic champion forever.

There are seven new events in this Olympics, but there are all additional medals in sports that already existed. Monobob is the newest bobsledding event, where one female push and be in the sled all the way down the hill by herself. This brings gender balance to the sport, where women compete in two-person, but men compete in two-person and four-person.

There are also new mixed-gender team events in a snowboard cross relay, a short-track speed skating relay, and new dual-gender team events in ski jumping and aerial freestyle skiing.

The Olympics begin on February 2nd, with February 4th the date of the Opening Ceremonies at The Bird’s Nest in Beijing. The Games will close on February 20th in the same stadium.

