Beijing Olympics 2022 live stream: How to watch the Winter Olympics through NBC

The 2022 Winter Olympics have arrived. On Wednesday morning in Tokyo and Tuesday evening in the United States, women’s soccer and women’s softball will get things going. The Opening Ceremonies are not until Friday, February 4th, but the competition begins on the 2nd (February 1st in the USA) and wraps up on February 20th.

NBC is the home of all Olympics broadcasting in the United States. English-language coverage will air on NBC, CNBC, USA, and the Olympic Channel. Spanish-language coverage will air on Telemundo and Universo. The channels will offer live coverage and tape-delayed coverage in prime time.

If you aren’t going to be in front of your television, there will be several streaming options. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a trial version of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Olympics.

Peacock will also be offering complete coverage of the Olympics to subscribers of the service. It will provide live coverage of all events, as well as tape-delay replays of events on-demand as well. It’s $4.99 a month.

