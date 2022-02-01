 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Beijing Olympics 2022 live stream: How to watch the Winter Olympics through NBC

The Winter Olympics will exclusively air on the NBC network of channels over the next two weeks. We break down the streaming options available to you.

By Collin Sherwin
Al Roker and Hoda Kotb of NBC attend the Women’s Gold Medal Game between Canada and the United States on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The 2022 Winter Olympics have arrived. On Wednesday morning in Tokyo and Tuesday evening in the United States, women’s soccer and women’s softball will get things going. The Opening Ceremonies are not until Friday, February 4th, but the competition begins on the 2nd (February 1st in the USA) and wraps up on February 20th.

NBC is the home of all Olympics broadcasting in the United States. English-language coverage will air on NBC, CNBC, USA, and the Olympic Channel. Spanish-language coverage will air on Telemundo and Universo. The channels will offer live coverage and tape-delayed coverage in prime time.

If you aren’t going to be in front of your television, there will be several streaming options. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a trial version of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Olympics.

Peacock will also be offering complete coverage of the Olympics to subscribers of the service. It will provide live coverage of all events, as well as tape-delay replays of events on-demand as well. It’s $4.99 a month.

The Olympics open Tuesday night in the US and wrap up on Sunday, February 20th in the US. The Opening Ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, February and will air both live and on tape delay in primetime.

More From DraftKings Nation