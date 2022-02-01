China Standard Time to Eastern Time guide for the 2022 Beijing Summer Olympics

The Winter Olympics are gearing up to get underway from Beijing, China with the Opening Ceremony set for Friday, February 4th. With the games being held across the world, you need to make sure that you adjust for China Standard Time which is drastically ahead of the time zones we have here in the United States.

Events for this year’s Olympics will take place between Wednesday, February 2nd and Sunday, February 20th in China Standard Time. Beijing is 13 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone in the United States, so that means the Olympics will get started early Wednesday morning on the east coast. The final events will wrap the morning of February 20th in the US.

We’ll do our best throughout the Olympics to eliminate any confusion regarding event times, but just in case, feel free to refer back to our guide here to make sure you don’t miss out on your favorite event due to confusion about the time.

China Standard Time to Eastern Standard Time differences

*Please note that China Standard Time is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. Ex: If it is Thursday morning at 2:00 a.m. in Beijing, it is Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in the Eastern time zone.