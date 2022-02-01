China Standard Time to Central Time guide for the 2022 Beijing Summer Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are almost here! The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, February 4th from the Beijing National Stadium in Beijing, China. With the Games being held halfway across the world, there is a significant time difference between China Standard Time and the Central Time Zone here in the United States.

Events for this year’s Olympics will take place between Wednesday, February 2nd and Sunday, February 20th in China Standard Time. Beijing is 14 hours ahead of the Central time zone in the United States, so that means the Olympics will get started on early in the morning on that Wednesday for those in the midwest. The final events will wrap on the morning of February 20th in the US.

We’ll do our best throughout the Olympics to eliminate any confusion regarding event times, but just in case, feel free to refer back to our guide here to make sure you don’t miss out on your favorite event due to confusion about the time.

China Standard Time to Central Standard Time differences

*Please note that China Standard Time is 14 hours ahead of Central Standard Time. Ex: If it is Thursday morning at 2:00 a.m. in Beijing, it is Wednesday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. in the Central time zone.