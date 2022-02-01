China Standard Time to Mountain time guide for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to get underway from Beijing, China with the Opening Ceremony taking place on Friday, February 4th. With the Olympics being hosted halfway across the world, there is quite the time difference between China Standard Time and the time zones here in the United States.

Events for this year’s Olympics will take place between Wednesday, February 2nd and Sunday, February 20th in China Standard Time. Beijing is 15 hours ahead of the Mountain time zone in the United States, so that means the Olympics will get started on Tuesday, February 1st in mountain time and the final events will wrap the morning of February 20th.

We’ll do our best throughout the Olympics to eliminate any confusion regarding event times, but just in case, feel free to refer back to our guide here to make sure you don’t miss out on your favorite event due to confusion about the time.

Mountain Standard Time (USA) to China Standard Time (Beijing)

*Please note that China Standard Time is 15 hours ahead of Mountain Standard Time.

