China Standard Time to Pacific Time guide for the 2022 Beijing Summer Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to get started this week and you aren’t going to want to miss any of the action. Similar to 2018, the Winter Games will take place halfway across the world, this year coming from Beijing, China. Due to this, you need to be aware of the time difference between the events if you are hoping to catch certain things live versus on the re-air. The Opening Ceremony will be on Friday, February 4th, but the games get started sooner than that.

Events for this year’s Olympics will take place between Wednesday, February 2nd and Sunday, February 20th in China Standard Time. Beijing is 16 hours ahead of the Pacific time zone in the United States, so that means the Olympics will get started on Tuesday the 1st on the west coast of the US. The final events will wrap the morning of February 20th in the US.

We’ll do our best throughout the Olympics to eliminate any confusion regarding event times, but just in case, feel free to refer back to our guide here to make sure you don’t miss out on your favorite event due to confusion about the time.

China to Pacific Standard Time differences

*Please note that China Standard Time is 16 hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time. Ex: If it is Thursday morning at 2:00 a.m. in Beijing, it is Wednesday afternoon at 10:00 a.m. in the Pacific time zone.