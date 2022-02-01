Olympics schedule 2022: Event times and TV schedule for Wednesday, February 2nd at Beijing Winter Olympics

While it might not completely feel like it, today is the first actual day of competition for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. And while we’re still a full two days out from the Opening Ceremonies, two different sports have scheduled events for Wednesday, February 2nd.

Mixed doubles curling came to the Olympics for the first time in Pyeongchang in 2018. It’s the only one of the three curling competitions with just two competitors instead of four, and starts this year’s round robin. Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris of Canada won the curling competition the first time, which consisted of eight teams. Morris returns, but now will compete with Rachel Homan, who was the skip for Canada’s women’s team in 2018. Lawes will be the third for the Canadian women’s team.

This Olympiad the competition has 10 teams from 10 different countries, but is still a full round robin that runs through Monday, February 7th. And that’s why we’re starting a bit early on the ice sheets at the Beijing National Aquatics Center.

Also in luge, all the men’s athletes will get their first chance to check out the Xiaohaituo Bobsleigh and Luge Track, but the first runs that count won’t come until Saturday, February 5th. Luge is a sport where four runs from each slider count equally across two days, but today is just for practice.

Olympics schedule for Wednesday, February 2nd

Curling

7:05 AM ET (Wednesday): Mixed Doubles round robin, Session 1

Sweden vs. Great Britain

Australia vs. USA

Norway vs. Czechia (Czech Republic)

China vs. Switzerland

Luge

6:36 AM ET (Wednesday): Men’s Singles Training Group A, Runs 1 and 2

8:20 AM ET: Men’s Singles Training Group B, Runs 1 and 2