Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Wednesday’s events online through NBC Sports, Peacock

The Olympics are here! While the official opening ceremonies won’t happen until Friday, there are still some preliminary events on Wednesday, February 2nd. On what is referred to as “Day -2” we are going to see some curling prelims as well as some luge races! There will be nine mixed doubles round-robin curling matches aired throughout the day on Wednesday.

The first curling match between Australia and the United States will air at 7:05 a.m. ET on NBC and Sweden will take on the Czech Republic to end the day’s matches at 8:05 p.m. ET. For the luge, there will be four total runs with two apiece between the Men’s Singles Training Group A and the Men’s Singles Training Group B.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have one, you can look into getting a free trial NBC Sports Network through services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

With these being the preliminary contests for Mixed Doubles Round Robin curling, all of the matchups will be important to see which country will be able to take the early lead and gain valuable insight into the strategies of their opponents. The United States has matches at 7:05 a.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. ET and at 8:05 p.m. ET with the final matchup airing on USA.