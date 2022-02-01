Olympics odds 2022: Who is favored to bring home the gold medal in Women’s hockey?

The 2022 Winter Olympics are here and the women’s ice hockey teams couldn’t even wait for the Opening Ceremony to get going. On Thursday, February 3rd, the women’s preliminary round for Groups A and B gets kicked off as the Czech Republic takes on China, Canada meets Switzerland, Sweden takes on Japan, and Finland takes on the United States. If you are a hockey fan, the action doesn’t start there though as there is at least one hockey matchup every day of the Olympics until the closing ceremonies on February 20th.

Here’s a look at current odds available on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the gold medal in Women’s Hockey at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Beijing Olympics odds: Women’s hockey

USA -115

Canada -105

Finland +1400

ROC +3500

Switzerland +5000

Japan +5000

Sweden +5000

Czechia +5000

