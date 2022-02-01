Olympics odds 2022: Who is favored to bring home the gold medal in men’s hockey?

The 2022 Winter Olympics are here and if you are a hockey fan you are in luck. With the women’s hockey teams getting the action starting on Thursday, February 3rd, each day of the Olympics will feature some form of hockey. For the men’s hockey teams you will have to be a little more patient. The Men’s Preliminary Round gets kicked off with Group B action on Wednesday, February 9th. The ROC will take on Switzerland and the Czech Republic will take on Denmark. The United States will play their first game against China as part of the Men’s Preliminary Round for Group A on Thursday, February 10th.

Here’s a look at current odds available on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the gold medal in men’s hockey at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Beijing Olympics odds: Men’s hockey

ROC +160

Finland +400

Sweden +500

Canada +700

Czechia +900

USA +600

Switzerland +1800

Germany +2000

Slovakia +5000

Denmark +10000

Latvia +10000

China +70000

