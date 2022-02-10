Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Friday, February 11 at Beijing Winter Olympics

We’re right in the heart of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and plenty of medals will be awarded on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Mikaela Shiffrin will try to get down the mountain for the first time in the Games in the Women’s Super G. While not her best event that’s left (that’s likely the women’s alpine combined next week), getting some confidence ahead of the downhill and combined would be a great place to start. She’s currently +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win gold in the Super G, with the favorite Lara Gut-Behrami at +260.
Also tonight is the final of the men’s 10000m in speed skating, the most punishing race on blades. Nils van der Pohl of Sweden is the world record holder, breaking the mark in 2021 with a time of 12:32.95. He’ll be in the fifth of six pairs this evening.
Full Olympics schedule for Friday, February 11th by event
Medal events are in bold
Alpine Skiing
8:00 p.m. (Thursday): Women’s Super-G
Biathlon
4:00 a.m. Women’s 7.5km Sprint
Cross-Country Skiing
2:00 a.m. Men’s 15km Classic
Men’s Curling
8:05 p.m. (Thursday)
Switzerland vs. ROC
Great Britain vs. United States of America
Sweden vs. Italy
Denmark vs. China
7:05 a.m.
ROC vs. Denmark
Great Britain vs. Norway
Canada vs. Switzerland
Women’s Curling
1:05 a.m.
USA vs. China
Canada vs. Japan
Switzerland vs. ROC
Korea vs. Great Britain
Men’s Ice Hockey
11:10 p.m. (Thursday) Denmark vs. ROC
3:40 a.m. Czech Republic vs. Switzerland
3:40 a.m. Sweden vs. Slovakia
8:10 a.m. Latvia vs. Finland
Women’s Ice Hockey
11:10 p.m. (Thursday): United States vs. Czech Republic (quarterfinal)
8:10 a.m. Canada vs. Sweden (quarterfinal)
Short Track Speed Skating
6:00 a.m. Women’s 1000m - Quarterfinals
6:18 a.m. Men’s 500m - Heats
6:55 a.m. Women’s 1000m - Semifinals
7:04 a.m. Men’s 5000m Relay - Semifinals
7:37 a.m. Women’s 1000m - Final B
7:43 a.m. Women’s 1000m - Final A
Skeleton
8:30 p.m. (Thursday) Women Heat 1
11:00 p.m. (Thursday) Women Heat 2
7:20 a.m. Men Heat 3
8:55 a.m. Men Heat 4
Ski Jumping
4:45 a.m. Men’s Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification
6:00 a.m. Men’s Large Hill Individual Qualification Round
Snowboarding
8:30 a.m. (Thursday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1
8:58 a.m. (Thursday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2
9:25 a.m. (Thursday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3
Speed Skating
3:00 a.m. Men’s 10000m