Olympics schedule 2022: Event times, TV schedule for Friday, February 11 at Beijing Winter Olympics

We’re right in the heart of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and plenty of medals will be awarded on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Mikaela Shiffrin will try to get down the mountain for the first time in the Games in the Women’s Super G. While not her best event that’s left (that’s likely the women’s alpine combined next week), getting some confidence ahead of the downhill and combined would be a great place to start. She’s currently +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win gold in the Super G, with the favorite Lara Gut-Behrami at +260.

Also tonight is the final of the men’s 10000m in speed skating, the most punishing race on blades. Nils van der Pohl of Sweden is the world record holder, breaking the mark in 2021 with a time of 12:32.95. He’ll be in the fifth of six pairs this evening.

Full Olympics schedule for Friday, February 11th by event

Medal events are in bold

Alpine Skiing

8:00 p.m. (Thursday): Women’s Super-G

Biathlon

4:00 a.m. Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Cross-Country Skiing

2:00 a.m. Men’s 15km Classic

Men’s Curling

8:05 p.m. (Thursday)

Switzerland vs. ROC

Great Britain vs. United States of America

Sweden vs. Italy

Denmark vs. China

7:05 a.m.

ROC vs. Denmark

Great Britain vs. Norway

Canada vs. Switzerland

Women’s Curling

1:05 a.m.

USA vs. China

Canada vs. Japan

Switzerland vs. ROC

Korea vs. Great Britain

Men’s Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. (Thursday) Denmark vs. ROC

3:40 a.m. Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

3:40 a.m. Sweden vs. Slovakia

8:10 a.m. Latvia vs. Finland

Women’s Ice Hockey

11:10 p.m. (Thursday): United States vs. Czech Republic (quarterfinal)

8:10 a.m. Canada vs. Sweden (quarterfinal)

Short Track Speed Skating

6:00 a.m. Women’s 1000m - Quarterfinals

6:18 a.m. Men’s 500m - Heats

6:55 a.m. Women’s 1000m - Semifinals

7:04 a.m. Men’s 5000m Relay - Semifinals

7:37 a.m. Women’s 1000m - Final B

7:43 a.m. Women’s 1000m - Final A

Skeleton

8:30 p.m. (Thursday) Women Heat 1

11:00 p.m. (Thursday) Women Heat 2

7:20 a.m. Men Heat 3

8:55 a.m. Men Heat 4

Ski Jumping

4:45 a.m. Men’s Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification

6:00 a.m. Men’s Large Hill Individual Qualification Round

Snowboarding

8:30 a.m. (Thursday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1

8:58 a.m. (Thursday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2

9:25 a.m. (Thursday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3

Speed Skating

3:00 a.m. Men’s 10000m