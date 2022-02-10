Beijing Olympics 2022: Olympic medal events to watch on Friday, February 11th

Of the 109 medal events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, seven will come to completion on Friday in Beijing.

American Olympic legend Shaun White looks to win his fourth Olympic gold medal in the snowboard men’s halfpipe, but will need to pull out a miracle as he struggled to even qualify for tonight’s three-run final. The 35-year-old has said this is his last Olympics, and tonight should be the cap on what has been a breakthrough career in his sport.

But the eyes of the world will continue to be on Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin in the women’s Super-G, who looks to reverse her tough luck so far in Beijing after falling in her first two events on the skiing program. Shiffrin came to Beijing expected to compete for a medal in five different events, but is down to three to just get to the finish line for the first time.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Medal events for Friday, February 11th

Alpine Skiing

8:00 p.m. (Thursday): Women’s Super-G

Biathlon

4:00 a.m. Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Cross-Country Skiing

2:00 a.m. Men’s 15km Classic

Short Track Speed Skating

7:37 a.m. Women’s 1000m - B Final

7:43 a.m. Women’s 1000m - A Final

Skeleton

7:20 a.m. Men Heat 3

8:55 a.m. Men Heat 4

Snowboarding

8:30 a.m. (Thursday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1

8:58 a.m. (Thursday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2

9:25 a.m. (Thursday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3

Speed Skating

3:00 a.m. Men’s 10000m