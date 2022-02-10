Full men’s hockey schedule for Fri, Feb 11 in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, how to watch

So far in the Men’s hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics, we find the usual suspects at the top of the groups. All this despite NHL players not being able to compete for their respective countries.

Sweden and Finland both have big games in Group C play. Both countries started off the tournament with a win, tied at the top of the standings. If either falters, that would give the other an advantage in the head-to-head matchup down the line. Finland defeated Slovakia 6-2 in their opener while Sweden took down Latvia 3-2.

So far, Sakari Manninen and Miro Aaltonen have combined for six points (five goals) for Finland. Lucas Wallmark has two goals for Sweden through one contest.

Men’s hockey schedule, Friday, February 11

Denmark vs. ROC

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday)

TV channel: CNBC

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: ROC -2.5

Total goals: 5

Moneyline: ROC -600, DEN +425

Czechia vs. Switzerland

Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Czechia -1.5

Total goals: 4.5

Moneyline: Czechia -130, Switzerland +110

Sweden vs. Slovakia

Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Sweden -1.5

Total goals: 5.5

Moneyline: Sweden -450

Latvia vs. Finland

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Finland -2.5

Total goals: 5.5

Moneyline: Finland -575, Latvia +400

