 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full men’s hockey schedule for Fri, Feb 11 in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, how to watch

We go over the schedule for Men’s hockey at the Beijing Olympics for Friday.

By DKNation Staff
Ruike Wei #61 of Team China in action during the Men’s Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group A match between China and United States on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Indoor Stadium on February 10, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty images

So far in the Men’s hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics, we find the usual suspects at the top of the groups. All this despite NHL players not being able to compete for their respective countries.

Sweden and Finland both have big games in Group C play. Both countries started off the tournament with a win, tied at the top of the standings. If either falters, that would give the other an advantage in the head-to-head matchup down the line. Finland defeated Slovakia 6-2 in their opener while Sweden took down Latvia 3-2.

So far, Sakari Manninen and Miro Aaltonen have combined for six points (five goals) for Finland. Lucas Wallmark has two goals for Sweden through one contest.

Men’s hockey schedule, Friday, February 11

Denmark vs. ROC

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday)
TV channel: CNBC
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Puck line: ROC -2.5
Total goals: 5
Moneyline: ROC -600, DEN +425

Czechia vs. Switzerland

Time: 3:40 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Puck line: Czechia -1.5
Total goals: 4.5
Moneyline: Czechia -130, Switzerland +110

Sweden vs. Slovakia

Time: 3:40 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Puck line: Sweden -1.5
Total goals: 5.5
Moneyline: Sweden -450

Latvia vs. Finland

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Puck line: Finland -2.5
Total goals: 5.5
Moneyline: Finland -575, Latvia +400

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation