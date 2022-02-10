Snowboarding schedule for Friday, February 11th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Team USA legend Shaun White looks to make history in his fifth Olympics, as he attempts to win his fourth gold medal tonight at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Beijing at the 2022 Winter Games.

“The Flying Tomato” of Torino in 2006 is now 35 years old, and this will be his last run as an Olympian by his own admission. White needed an 86.25 on his second qualification run to even reach tonight’s final after falling in his first attempt yesterday. His score was good enough for fourth place, well behind the 93.25 of Japan’s Ayumu Hirano.

In snowboarding only the best run counts, and each of the 12 competitors in tonight’s final will have a chance to head down the more-steep-than-normal halfpipe three times. The highest score of the 36 attempts will walk away as the Olympic Champion.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hirano is the favorite at +150, with Australia’s Scotty James the second choice at +250. White is +500 and third on the odds board.

Olympic snowboarding schedule: Friday, February 11th

8:30 a.m. (Thursday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1

8:58 a.m. (Thursday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2

9:25 a.m. (Thursday) Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3*

* Medals to be awarded afterwards