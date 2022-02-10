Beijing Olympics live stream: How to watch Friday’s events online through NBC Sports

Seven sports will will be handing out gold medals during the Beijing Olympics on Friday, and there are plenty ways to watch it all.

If you are not in front of a television, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will both offer streaming coverage, but you’ll need a cable subscription for access. If you don’t have one, you can get a free trial for USA and NBC Sports Network through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the contests.

You’ll also be able to live stream coverage using NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a standard account to watch standard coverage for free, or get a premium subscription for additional coverage. Once you have an account, you can live stream Olympics content on PeacockTV or using the Peacock App on a compatible device.

Gold medal events will be awarded for alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, short track, skeleton, snowboarding and speed skating. Shaun White will represent the Americans in the men’s snowboard halfpipe in addition to Chase Josey and Taylor Gold as one of the highlights of the day on Friday. The USA men’s curling team faces Great Britain, the USA women’s curling team faces China, and men’s ice hockey team faces Czechia.