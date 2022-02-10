Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch USA-Czechia women’s hockey on Thursday/Friday

The United States women’s hockey team will face Czechia in the quarterfinals with a place in the semifinals on the line. The winner of this match will face the winner of Finland vs. Japan. Both USA and Czechia finished second in their respective groups, although the Americans looked more dominant doing so.

Two of the top players in the competition will be facing off here when USA’s Alexandra Carpenter meets Czechia goalie Klara Peslarova. Carpenter has four goals in four matches, while Peslarova is fifth in save percentage among goalies. Who comes out on top in this strength vs. strength matchup could determine which team advances to the semifinal.

This matchup will air at 11:10 p.m. ET on USA and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Czechia, Friday, February 11

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday night)

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: -6.5 USA

Total goals: 7.5