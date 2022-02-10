Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch Canada-Sweden women’s hockey on Friday

The Canada women’s hockey team will look to keep its undefeated run when it meets Sweden in the quarterfinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The winner of this game will meet the winner of ROC-Switzerland in the semifinal.

It’s been a great run so far for Canada, which brings a +28 goal differential through four games into this match. The team has the top three goal-scorers in the competition so far, with Brianne Jenner, Sarah Fillier and Sarah Nurse leading the way. Natalie Spooner has the most points in the Games so far with 11 and will look to keep that tally going. We’ll see how Sweden hopes to handle these threats, although Emma Soderberg does have the fourth-best save percentage in the Games so far.

This matchup will air at 8:10 a.m. ET on USA and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Women’s Hockey: Canada vs. Sweden, Friday, February 11

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: Canada -7.5

Total goals: 8.5