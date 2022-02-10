 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Curling schedule for Friday, February 11 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

We take a look at the full curling schedule on the slate for Friday, February 11 at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

By DKNation Staff
John Landsteiner, John Shuster and Matt Hamilton of Team United States compete against Team Sweden during the Men’s Round Robin Session on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on February 10, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Curling round robin is well underway at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and while normally mixed doubles is the form of the game where you see the most action, there’s been plenty of offense and wide-open action in the early games so far.

Canada’s women are 2-0, but only after a 12-7 match against Korea that saw three ends with a team scoring three with the hammer. For the US women, a 9-3 lead after seven ends was enough to make the ROC concede following some fantastic play from Tabitha Peterson’s rink.

Concerns about not re-flooding the ice after the mixed doubles event seem to have been turned aside, as the shotmaking from both genders has been terrific so far in Beijing. And now that everyone knows the ice quite well, that should only continue for the rest of the bonspiel.

Olympic curling schedule: Friday, February 11

Men’s curling

8:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Switzerland vs. ROC

8:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Great Britain vs. USA

8:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Sweden vs. Italy

8:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Denmark vs. China

7:05 a.m. ET (Friday): ROC vs. Denmark

7:05 a.m. ET (Friday): Great Britain vs. Norway

7:05 a.m. ET (Friday): Canada vs. Switzerland

Women’s curling

1:05 a.m. ET (Friday): USA vs. China

1:05 a.m. ET (Friday): Canada vs. Japan

1:05 a.m. ET (Friday): Switzerland vs. ROC

1:05 a.m. ET (Friday): Korea vs. Great Britain

