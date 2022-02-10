Curling schedule for Friday, February 11 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Curling round robin is well underway at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and while normally mixed doubles is the form of the game where you see the most action, there’s been plenty of offense and wide-open action in the early games so far.

Canada’s women are 2-0, but only after a 12-7 match against Korea that saw three ends with a team scoring three with the hammer. For the US women, a 9-3 lead after seven ends was enough to make the ROC concede following some fantastic play from Tabitha Peterson’s rink.

Concerns about not re-flooding the ice after the mixed doubles event seem to have been turned aside, as the shotmaking from both genders has been terrific so far in Beijing. And now that everyone knows the ice quite well, that should only continue for the rest of the bonspiel.

Olympic curling schedule: Friday, February 11

Men’s curling

8:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Switzerland vs. ROC

8:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Great Britain vs. USA

8:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Sweden vs. Italy

8:05 p.m. ET (Thursday): Denmark vs. China

7:05 a.m. ET (Friday): ROC vs. Denmark

7:05 a.m. ET (Friday): Great Britain vs. Norway

7:05 a.m. ET (Friday): Canada vs. Switzerland

Women’s curling

1:05 a.m. ET (Friday): USA vs. China

1:05 a.m. ET (Friday): Canada vs. Japan

1:05 a.m. ET (Friday): Switzerland vs. ROC

1:05 a.m. ET (Friday): Korea vs. Great Britain