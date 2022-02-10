Speed skating schedule for Thursday, February 10th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The most challenging race in all of speed skating takes place on Thursday, as 12 skaters will go a punishing five kilometers in the women’s 5000 at the National Speed Skating Oval in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The winner of the 3000m event was Irene Schouten, and she’s the heavy favorite from DraftKings Sportsbook at -380 here. She’ll be in the last pair with Francesca Lollobridgida (+2800), the great-niece of film star Gina Lollobridgida, who took silver in that same event.

If there’s a challenge to Schouten completing the double, it’s expected to come from either Canada’s Isabelle Weideman (+550) or Czechia’s Martina Sablikova (+700). The Canadian took bronze in the 3000m earlier in these Games, was sixth in PyeongChang four years ago in this event, and finished fourth at the World Championships last year in the 5k.

Olympic Speed skating schedule: Thursday, February 10th

Speed Skating

7:00 a.m. ET (Thursday): Women’s 5000m