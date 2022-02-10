 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Skiing schedule for Friday, February 11 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

We take a look at the full skiing schedule on the slate for Friday, February 11th at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

By DKNation Staff
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States inspects the course prior to the Women’s Slalom Run 1 on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 09, 2022 in Yanqing, China. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Three Olympic skiing and skiing-adjacent events are set to hand out gold medals Thursday night and into Friday morning at the Beijing Winter Games. We’ve combined alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, and ski jumping in this schedule even though they are not all just traditional skiing.

It opens Thursday night with the women’s Super-G medal event at 10 p.m. ET. The race will air live on your local NBC affiliate and via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock. Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami and Italy’s Federica Brignone are co-favorites to win gold with +260 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Austria’s Corneila Hutter follows at +700. American Mikaela Shiffrin is back for another shot at gold and is installed at +1100.

That’s followed by the men’s 15km classic cross-country skiing medal event at 2 a.m., which will air on USA Network. Alexander Bolshunov (ROC) is the favorite at -115, slightly ahead of Finland’s Iivo Niskonen who is -105 to win. America has two skiers taking part as longshots, with Scott Patterson and Gus Schumacher both +50000 to take home gold.

The final skiing adjacent medal event is the women’s 7.5km sprint in the biathlon, starting at 4 a.m. on USA Network. Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland is the favorite at +400, followed by Sweden’s Elvira Oeberg (+550) and Germany’s Denise Herrmann (+650). Americans Clare Egan and Susan Dunklee are installed at +30000 to win gold.

All times eastern.

Olympic skiing schedule: Friday, February 11

10 p.m. (Thursday): Women’s Super-G medal event (alpine skiing)
2 a.m.: Men’s 15km Classic medal event (cross-country skiing)
4 a.m.: Women’s 7.5km Sprint medal event (biathlon)
4:45 a.m.: Men’s Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification (ski jumping)
6 a.m.: Men’s Large Hill Individual Qualification Round (ski jumping)

