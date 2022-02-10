Skiing schedule for Friday, February 11 in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Three Olympic skiing and skiing-adjacent events are set to hand out gold medals Thursday night and into Friday morning at the Beijing Winter Games. We’ve combined alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, and ski jumping in this schedule even though they are not all just traditional skiing.

It opens Thursday night with the women’s Super-G medal event at 10 p.m. ET. The race will air live on your local NBC affiliate and via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock. Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami and Italy’s Federica Brignone are co-favorites to win gold with +260 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Austria’s Corneila Hutter follows at +700. American Mikaela Shiffrin is back for another shot at gold and is installed at +1100.

That’s followed by the men’s 15km classic cross-country skiing medal event at 2 a.m., which will air on USA Network. Alexander Bolshunov (ROC) is the favorite at -115, slightly ahead of Finland’s Iivo Niskonen who is -105 to win. America has two skiers taking part as longshots, with Scott Patterson and Gus Schumacher both +50000 to take home gold.

The final skiing adjacent medal event is the women’s 7.5km sprint in the biathlon, starting at 4 a.m. on USA Network. Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland is the favorite at +400, followed by Sweden’s Elvira Oeberg (+550) and Germany’s Denise Herrmann (+650). Americans Clare Egan and Susan Dunklee are installed at +30000 to win gold.

All times eastern.

Olympic skiing schedule: Friday, February 11

10 p.m. (Thursday): Women’s Super-G medal event (alpine skiing)

2 a.m.: Men’s 15km Classic medal event (cross-country skiing)

4 a.m.: Women’s 7.5km Sprint medal event (biathlon)

4:45 a.m.: Men’s Large Hill Individual Trial Round for Qualification (ski jumping)

6 a.m.: Men’s Large Hill Individual Qualification Round (ski jumping)