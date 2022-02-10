Skeleton schedule for Friday, February 11th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The always thrilling Olympic Skeleton races continue on Thursday night and into Friday morning, live from Beijing. The women run their first two heats Thursday night in preparation for the medal event a day later. The men run a third heat and then the medal event Friday morning.

In the women’s event, Dan Zhao (CHN) comes into the event as the favorite to win gold at DraftKings Sportsbook, with +200 odds. She’s followed by Kimberley Bos (NED +370), Jacqueline Loelling (GER +450), and Hannah Neise (GER +500). Two Americans are competing as longer shorts iwth Katie Uhlaender installed at +6000 and Kelly Curtis installed at +20000.

In the men’s event, there will be no Americans competing. Christopher Grotheer (GER) is a heavy favorite with -650 odds. Countryman Alex Jungk follows at +100 and China’s Wengang Yan is +1200.

Both the men’s and women’s heats will air live on USA Network and via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock. They’ll re-air on your local NBC affiliate Friday afternoon starting at 2 p.m.

All times below are eastern.

Olympic skeleton schedule: Friday, February 11th

8:30 p.m. (Thursday night) — Women’s Heat 1

10 p.m. (Thursday night) — Women’s Heat 2

7:20 a.m. — Men’s Heat 3

8:55 a.m. — Men’s medal event