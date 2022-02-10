Speed skating schedule for Friday, February 11th in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Olympic speed skating will hand out two medals early Friday morning in Beijing. The evening opens with the men’s 10000m medal event at 3 a.m. ET and closes with the women’s 1000m medal event at approximately 7:43 a.m. The men’s 10000m medal event will air via live stream at NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock, and then re-air on USA Network at 10:30 a.m. and on your local NBC affiliate at 2 p.m. The women’s 1000m medal event will air live on USA Network and via the above live streams.

The United States will have fairly limited representation in these events. There will be no Americans in the men’s 10000m event. Sweden’s Nils van der Poel is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -1000 odds. Dutch skater Jorrit Bergsma is next at +700, followed by Patrick Roest (NED) at +1100, Ted-Jan Bloemen (CAN) at +1500, and Graeme Fish (CAN) at +1700. It’s a further sizable drop-off from there.

America will have representation in the women’s 1000m event. Kristen Santos has the second best odds to win at +600, which is tied with Korean skater Minjeong Choi. The favorite in this event is Dutch skater Suzanne Schilting (-125). There will be two other Americans competing: Corinne Stoddard (+4000) and Maame Biney (+7000).

All times below are eastern.

Olympic speed skating schedule: Friday, February 11th

3 a.m. — Men’s 10000m medal event

6 a.m. — Women’s 1000m quarterfinals

6:18 a.m. — Men’s 500m heats

6:55 a.m. — Women’s 1000m semifinals

7:04 a.m. — Men’s 5000m relay semifinals

7:37 a.m. — Women’s 1000m - Final B

7:43 a.m. — Women’s 1000m - Final A